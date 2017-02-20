UPDATE 2-Alibaba expands bricks-and-mortar retail push with Bailian deal

* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control
By Cate Cadell
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd said it formed a strategic partnership with Bailian
Group, the largest retailer by store numbers to join the
e-commerce giant's drive to use big data to improve and profit
from brick-and-mortar sales.
The deal, which does not include any financial investment in
Bailian, is the latest in Alibaba's still nascent efforts to
capture a bigger share of the retail market as online sales
growth slows.
It has also spent $4.6 billion on a minority stake in
appliances retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd,
is leading a $2.6 billion bid to take department store and
shopping mall operator Intime Retail Group Co Ltd
private and has bought a stake in grocery chain Sanjiang
Shopping Club Co Ltd.
News of the agreement sent shares in Bailian Group firms
surging but analysts cautioned it may take several years before
returns from using big data can make a significant difference to
earnings.
"There is a big push right now across brands to try and
figure out how to mix physical and online shopping but gains so
far have been limited," said Shanghai-based retail analyst Ben
Cavender at China Market Research Group.
The two firms will initially cooperate on supply chain
technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities and will
integrate Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing
membership program.
Bailian operates 4,700 outlets in 200 cities including
supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies - more than
double the stores owned by Suning, Intime and Sanjiang combined.
An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment on how many stores
will be involved in the new partnership. A Bailian spokesman did
not respond to a request for comment.
Alibaba, which has an active user base of around 500
million, has said it wants to tap China's entire $4.8 trillion
retail economy by developing data-driven management tools for
retailers and brands.
China's e-commerce market is expected to average around 18
percent annually until 2020, according to consultancy Bain &
Company, compared with an average rate of 35 percent during the
preceding four years.
And while e-commerce has seen phenomenal growth in China,
brick-and-mortar sales still accounted for 84 percent of total
retail sales in China last year, Bain said.
Among Bailian Group firms, shares in Shanghai Bailian Group
Co Ltd were up by the 10 percent daily limit in
afternoon trade. Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
rose 7 percent and Shanghai Material Trading Co Ltd
climbed 5 percent.
