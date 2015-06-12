Alibaba-affiliated Internet bank to rely on non-US tech

| BEIJING, June 12
BEIJING, June 12 The Internet bank affiliate of
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday touted its
in-house cloud computing system as an alternative to the U.S.
technology that the government wants to purge from the domestic
financial sector.
The new technology systems of soon-to-launch MYbank would
avoid products from IBM Corp, Oracle Corp and
EMC Corp, according to a presentation by Tang Jiacai,
the bank's chief information officer.
The detail is an example of how Alibaba and its affiliate
Ant Financial Services Group, which part-owns MYbank, often
march in lockstep with government policy.
Beijing has become increasingly wary of foreign technology
and has actively promoted the weaning of the financial sector
off of IBM, Oracle and EMC systems, which form the network
backbone for much of China's finance sector. The process has
been dubbed "IOE out", or "de-IOE", after the first letters of
the three companies' names.
"The innovative technology (discussed) today promotes the
development of all Internet finance," said Deputy Governor of
MYbank Zhao Weixing, noting this kind of "de-IOE" cloud banking
system was a first.
MYbank executives said being cloud-based would reduce the
bank's technology costs and allow it to make cheaper loans.
Forrester senior analyst Charlie Dai said MYbank's
deployment of non-IOE technology would be a meaningful gesture,
particularly after China's banking regulator recently nixed
cyber security rules after domestic banks were unwilling to
migrate off of foreign technology products.
"It's a big step if they can prove it's viable to drop IOE
from core banking functions, not just non-mission critical
operations," Dai said.
MYbank is widely expected to launch this month, although
executives declined to specify when.
The "IOE out" characteristic was just one of many features
Tang highlighted in a presentation, in which he discussed the
benefits of having an in-house, cloud computing network.
The government has pushed for domestic industries,
especially in key sectors such as finance, to drop foreign-made
technology, particularly from the United States. This came after
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
disclosed that U.S. spy agencies planted code in American tech
exports to snoop on overseas targets.
Analysts have said China's efforts to protect itself and
sensitive information from potential vulnerabilities in
foreign-made technology are perfectly reasonable.
But using different, newer technology carries its own risks,
as they have neither the technical nor security pedigree of
products from the likes of IBM, Oracle and EMC.
Forrester's Dai said traditional banks may be more reluctant
to follow MYbank's lead.
Many Chinese technology companies said they have years to go
before catching up with their U.S. peers, especially in terms of
data security.
(Additional reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by John Ruwitch
and Christopher Cushing)