Alibaba affiliate launches Internet bank for SMEs, "little guys"

| HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING, June 25
HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING, June 25 Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's financial affiliate launched on Thursday
Internet bank MYbank, targeting the small- and medium-sized
Chinese enterprises that have struggled to obtain credit from
major financial institutions.
MYbank, which is 30-percent owned by Alibaba-linked Ant
Financial Services Group, has 4 billion yuan ($644 million) of
registered capital and will offer loans of up to 5 million yuan
($805,503), it said in a statement.
It will only be able to take in deposits when regulators
approve a facial recognition technology that allow its customers
to remotely open bank accounts, an Ant Financial spokeswoman
told Reuters.
"MYbank is here to give affordable loans for small and micro
enterprises, and we are here to provide banking services, not
for the rich, but for the little guys," said Eric
Jing, Executive Chairman of MYbank.
MYbank follows in the footsteps of Alibaba arch-rival
Tencent Holdings Ltd, which began trial operations of
its WeBank, China's first online bank, in January.
MYbank's target clientele means it will pose little
immediate threat to China's big state-owned lenders, who have
seen deposits eroded by Alibaba-related wealth management
product Yu'e Bao, which his now China's biggest money-market
fund.
The Internet bank said its lower overheads from operating
online allowed it to offer more competitive interest rates,
compared to the bigger banks.
Credit conditions have remained tight for SMEs, despite a
series of policy easing, as banks avoid the companies worst hit
by an economic slowdown. State-owned banks have also avoided
customers such as farmers and smaller businesses because of the
difficulties in assessing their credit worthiness and they have
little to offer as collateral.
Ant Financial has said it will use its Sesame Credit arm,
which analyses data from its payment processing arm Alipay and
Alibaba's e-commerce sites to assess risk and price loans for
MYbank customers.
Some analysts, however, said MYbank would still face risks.
"The biggest risk for them is more than likely going to be
credit costs, and will they be able to properly assess the
risks?" said Matthew Smith, a banks analyst at Macquarie.
"It's not clear, if they grow too aggressively, potentially
the answer would be no."
($1 = 6.2073 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Miral Fahmy)