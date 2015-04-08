Alibaba to help Bigcommerce clients tap China supplier network

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has forged a deal to allow online shopping startup
Bigcommerce's 70,000-plus clients to more easily buy from
top-ranked Chinese suppliers and manufacturers on Alibaba.com.
The tie-up helps round off Bigcommerce's services, a startup
which helps clients from Gibson Guitars to Ubisoft Entertainment
SA create and market e-commerce websites.
The Chinese company and Bigcommerce have created a software
app to help Bigcommerce's customers better navigate Alibaba.com,
the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
Alibaba.com is the Chinese ecommerce giant's original
product, a service through which millions of merchants around
the world source cheap parts, components and products from
Chinese suppliers.
It caters primarily to smaller businesses looking for
manufacturing partners in China and elsewhere but often lack the
financial resources to secure reliable suppliers on their own.
Clients of six-year-old Bigcommerce, which counts Softbank
Capital, American Express Co and General Catalyst among
its investors, will start out with access to 300 "gold
suppliers" on Alibaba's service.
That partnership may eventually extend to thousands more
suppliers, and Bigcommerce's customers will also have the option
of selling their products to Alibaba.com users.
"For many of our merchants, Alibaba.com represents a
tremendous opportunity to tap into the world's largest supplier
network - whether to start selling or expand an existing
business - without taking on unnecessary risk or sacrificing
margins," Bigcommerce co-founder and CEO Eddie Machaalani said
in a statement.
