UPDATE 1-Alibaba considers European logistics centre in Bulgaria: government

(Adds details, official quote)
SOFIA Jan 11 Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba
is considering setting up a European logistics centre
in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government and Xinhua said on
Wednesday.
No comment was immediately available from Alibaba.
Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and
GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on
Wednesday to explore investment opportunities, the government
said in a statement.
Bulgaria has yet to take advantage of China's plans to
expand its presence in central and Eastern Europe under its "One
Belt, One Road" strategy to carve out new export markets between
Asia and Europe.
"Alibaba Group's ideas for investments are linked to setting
up a logistics centre to back up their operations in Europe. The
project will also include trading of Bulgarian goods and foods
in the international market," the government said.
The government has also said solar module producer GS-Solar
is considering a plant to produce solar panels, while GoldPoly
Group was interested in buying Bulgarian tobacco.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru and Tsvetelia Tsolova
in Sofia; Editing by Alexander Smith/Ruth Pitchford)