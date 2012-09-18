CORRECTED-China's Alibaba buys back half of Yahoo's stake

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Alibaba has the right to buy back
half of Yahoo's remaining stake, not all of it, at the time of
an IPO)
Sept 18 China's Alibaba Group said it
bought back half the stake Yahoo Inc owned in the
company for about $7.6 billion, moving closer to an initial
public offering.
Alibaba received $1 billion in funding from eight
international banks including Barclays Bank, Citi, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley and another $1 billion
from China Development Bank.
The Chinese company had raised the remaining funds through
an issue of preferred shares, bank loans and the sale of a stake
to existing shareholders such as Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd and DST Global.
Alibaba said it has the right to buy back half of Yahoo's
remaining stake at the time of its planned initial public
offering. Yahoo had a 40 percent stake in Alibaba Group until
Tuesday's transaction.
Alibaba said it paid Yahoo about $6.3 billion in cash and
$800 million in preferred shares in Alibaba Group and made a
one-time cash payment of $550 million in connection with an
amendment to their intellectual property license agreement.
Alibaba, which reached an agreement with Yahoo in May to buy
back its shares, took its business-to-business e-commerce
platform Alibaba.com private for $3 billion in June.
"The completion of this transaction begins a new chapter in
our relationship with Yahoo," Alibaba CEO Jack Ma said.
Yahoo originally acquired its stake in Alibaba Group in 2005
in exchange for $1 billion and the sale of its Yahoo China
business to Alibaba Group.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)