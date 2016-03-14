Alibaba's logistics arm completes fundraising with Temasek, GIC, Khazanah

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 14 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, China's biggest e-commerce company, has completed
a funding round for its logistics arm Cainiao, the company said
on Monday.
Investors include Singappore's Temasek Holdings and
GIC Pte Ltd, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd
and China's Primavera Capital, Alibaba said.
This is the first funding round since Alibaba founded
Cainiao three years ago, the company said.
Alibaba is seeking to take a lead role in developing China's
fragmented package delivery industry, as e-commerce spreads
beyond urban hubs.
In partnership with delivery businesses, Cainiao crunches
reams of data on everything from order trends to delivery routes
and weather patterns to increase efficiency.
