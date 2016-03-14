UPDATE 1-Alibaba's logistics arm raises funds from Singapore investors, others

* Alibaba arm set up with China logistics firms in 2013
* No details given on size of fundraising or valuation
* Weak logistics is potential chokepoint as China e-commerce
grows
(Adds details from statement)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 14 The logistics arm of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has completed a funding
round, China's biggest e-commerce company said on Monday.
Investors in the funding round of Cainiao include
Singapore's Temasek Holdings and GIC Pte Ltd,
Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd, and China's
Primavera Capital, Alibaba said in a statement.
Alibaba did not disclose details of how much money Cainiao
raised, whether it issued equity shares, or at how much the
logistics unit is now valued.
This is Cainiao's first funding round since Alibaba founded
it three years ago, the company said. Then, Alibaba and a group
of Chinese logistics companies said they would spend 100 billion
yuan ($15.40 billion) over five to eight years to develop a
national logistics network.
It was not immediately clear whether Cainiao has already
spent the 100 billion yuan money. An Alibaba spokesman declined
to comment.
Alibaba is seeking to take a lead role in developing China's
fragmented package delivery industry, as e-commerce spreads
beyond urban hubs and requires a more robust logistics network.
In partnership with delivery businesses, Cainiao crunches reams
of data on everything from order trends to delivery routes and
weather patterns to increase efficiency.
Alibaba said it would work with investors to further build
out its "big data logistics network".
China's dominant e-commerce company has been fighting off
stiff competition from smaller rival JD.com Inc, whose
loss-making business model prioritises controlling a large
logistics network, like Amazon.com Inc's.
($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing and John Ruwitch in
Shanghai; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and
Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)