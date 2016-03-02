Alibaba's Ant Financial in talks to invest in Caixin - Bloomberg

'Will & Grace' comedy series returning to TV
Jan 18 Television comedy "Will & Grace," the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to U.S. television with 10 new episodes, broadcaster NBC said on Wednesday.
March 2 Ant Financial Services Group, the finance arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks to invest in business magazine publisher Caixin Media, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Caixin, founded by Hu Shuli, has been discussing a stake sale with Ant Financial which operates Alipay and Alipay Wallet, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1oO77Mt)
No deal has been signed yet, Bloomberg reported.
Alibaba has been expanding its portfolio of media and content companies. In December, the company agreed to buy Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post and other media assets of SCMP Group for $266 million.
Ant Financial Services declined to comment and Caixin was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Catalyst receives final order of the supreme court of british columbia for its recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LiCo Energy Metals signs a definitive option agreement to acquire lithium exploitation concession in Salar de Atacama, Chile