UPDATE 1-Alibaba Group picks Jonathan Lu as next CEO

By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, March 11 Alibaba Group has
chosen Jonathan Lu, its Chief Data Officer who has more than a
decade of experience in executive roles, to lead China's largest
e-commerce company as it prepares to launch an initial public
offering.
Lu will succeed Alibaba's founder Jack Ma as the chief
executive officer starting May 10, the company said on Monday.
His appointment reflects the company's desire to ensure it
is helmed by an executive with deep knowledge of the e-commerce
business as it gears up for change.
Barclays said recently Alibaba could be worth $55 billion.
"He has a very strong reputation and he has a very strong
background in the e-commerce space," said analyst Elinor Leung
at Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA.
"Ideally, you always want the founder to lead the IPO, but
if the founder decides not to do it, Jonathan has a lot of
experience," Leung said.
Lu was hired in 2000 to build out Alibaba's South China
sales region. He has also led a team to establish Alibaba's
e-payment unit, Alipay, and served as president of the unit. In
2008, he moved to shopping website Taobao and was appointed as
its head in 2010.
Both units were successful under his leadership and were key
to making Alibaba Group dominant in a country where 16 percent
of the population shops online.
In 2011, Lu was chosen by Ma to lead the group's
business-to-business e-commerce platform, Alibaba.com, after the
unit's chief executive stepped down following a string of fraud
cases.
Lu is known to be more low-key than Ma, who worked as an
English teacher before building an e-commerce juggernaut. Ma is
known for his quips and brash style, and his ease in speaking
both English and Mandarin, while Lu is low profile and more
comfortable speaking Mandarin.
Billionaire Ma is the 11th richest man in China according to
Forbes and one of China's best known corporate leaders. Ma
announced his decision to step down as CEO in January, citing
his desire to pass baton to a younger generation of leaders. He
will remain chairman of the group.
Alibaba is facing competition from e-commerce platforms
including 360buy, E-commerce China Dangdang Inc,
Amazon.com Inc and Tencent Holdings.
Last year, Alibaba bought back a partial share of the stake
Yahoo Inc owned in it and may be preparing for an IPO.
Yahoo still owns 24 percent of Alibaba Group. Although Alibaba
has said it has no timeline for an IPO, industry sources said
the likely Hong Kong listing is among the big IPOs bankers are
preparing for late this year or early next year.
In the agreement inked between Yahoo and Alibaba last year,
Yahoo built in financial incentives for Alibaba if it lists by
2015.