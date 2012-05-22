After Yahoo deal, challenges abound for Alibaba

* Alibaba may be worth $100 bln in 3-4 yrs - banking sources
* Tencent a big threat to Alibaba's mkt dominance - analysts
* Yahoo deal will let Alibaba management focus on core
business
* Taobao's fakes seen as barrier to listing
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, May 22 China's Alibaba Group could
command a Facebook-rivalling valuation of $100 billion
when it comes to list its shares, possibly by 2015 - but its
more immediate challenge is to hang on to top spot in the
country's $36 billion e-commerce market.
Founded and led by Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma, Alibaba
faces increasingly tough competition in its e-commerce
stronghold from well-funded rivals 360buy, which is backed by
Digital Sky Technologies, Dangdang Inc and Amazon.com
Inc. Tencent Holdings, China's leading online
games and social networking firm, has also said it will build up
its e-commerce business by creating a separate unit.
"All the big Internet players have gotten into each other's
spaces with this idea that you can create a hermetically-sealed
world where users never have to leave your platform," said Mark
Natkin, managing director of tech consultancy Marbridge
Consulting.
Tencent's huge user base - it has 575 million active users
on its Qzone social site, which is linked to the popular QQ
instant messaging application - and record of expanding
successfully into new ventures could challenge Alibaba, which
needs to maintain its high growth rate for a successful future
listing. Alibaba Group revenue grew at a compound annual rate of
72 percent in 2008-2010.
"Competition is going to get more intense with Tencent
entering the market," said JPMorgan analyst Dick Wei.
CORE FOCUS
This week, Alibaba ended more than two years of often
fractious negotiations with Yahoo Inc to buy back much
of a stake held by the U.S. web giant and, crucially, reduce the
voting power of foreign stakeholders including Yahoo and Japan's
Softbank Corp - allowing Ma to focus on growing his
business.
"With the Yahoo share disposal and the plans laid out for
it, Alibaba's management team can focus more on the core
business itself," said JPMorgan's Wei.
As part of the deal with Yahoo, incentives for Alibaba to
list its shares end by December 2015. The company has said there
is no timetable for a listing. Alibaba is planning to take its
Hong Kong-listed Alibaba.com unit private.
Bankers said Alibaba's strong earnings growth - EBITDA is
close to $1 billion - values the group at $30-$35 billion and is
likely to at least treble in the next 3-4 years. By contrast,
Baidu Inc, China's Google equivalent, is
currently valued at $42 billion.
UNDER FIRE
The challenge to Alibaba's market leadership is likely to be
in the mid- to long-term, but will be no less intense, and could
be costly.
Ma said last year that Alibaba, which doesn't currently own
delivery infrastructure, will invest up to $4.5 billion to ramp
up its logistics.
Its Taobao Marketplace, which dominates China's vast
consumer-to-consumer e-commerce market, similar to eBay, has
seen its market share slip to around 70 percent from 80 percent
in 2008, according to data from Analysys International. Its
Taobao Mall has about 50 percent share in the
business-to-consumer market.
360buy, China's largest online retailer, has said it
wouldn't consider a public listing before next year, but a cash
infusion would give it a boost in the e-commerce space where
spending on marketing is high and brutal price wars are common.
Taobao, Alibaba's crown jewel and virtual cash machine,
accounted for almost two-thirds of $2.8 billion group revenue in
2011. But it has come under fire over fake items sold on its
platform, and was last year placed on the United States Trade
Representative's (USTR) notorious markets blacklist for offering
a wide range of goods that infringed copyrights.
"They need to go public as a group, but they also need to
separate the asset that is having questionable intellectual
property issues," said Eric Wen of Mirae Asset Securities in
Hong Kong.
"Taobao inherently has many issues, such as people selling
fake goods," said a banking source, who declined to be named due
to the sensitivity of the matter. "This is something Jack Ma has
to clean up before the group lists."
Alibaba has petitioned the USTR over its blacklisting,
stressing its efforts to work with intellectual property rights
holders to combat piracy.
Last July, Chinese police arrested 36 people in connection
with operating fraud on Alibaba.com, prompting an internal memo
from Ma and top executive resignations.