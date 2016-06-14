Alibaba says expects revenue growth of 48 pct in fiscal year 2017

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
HONG KONG, June 14 Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it expects revenue growth of 48 percent in 2017, after earlier saying it expects to nearly double transactions volume to more than $900 billion by 2020.
Earlier on Tuesday, Executive Chairman Jack Ma said at an investor conference at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, the company expects to have 2 billion consumers on its books by 2036, up from 423 million active buyers in 2016. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.