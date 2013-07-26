China wealth fund CIC in talks with Alibaba - official media

UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
BEIJING, July 26 Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. is in unspecified talks with Alibaba Group, the official People's Daily reported on Friday.
The paper said CIC mentioned the discussions at a briefing for Chinese media on Friday, but did not disclose the nature of them and did not give details.
CIC invested in Alibaba in September last year to help the group fund a partial buy-back of Yahoo! Inc's stake in the e-commerce company. Alibaba is currently preparing an initial public offering, after delisting subsidiary Alibaba.com in 2012.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct