Alibaba insists it can help fight counterfeit brand goods

ORLANDO, Fla. May 19 Alibaba said on Thursday
it still wanted to work with companies fighting counterfeit
brand-name products, a week after the Chinese online shopping
platform was kicked out of an industry coalition due to
long-standing accusations that it has turned a blind eye to
counterfeits.
Alibaba has been dogged for years by critics who called its
online shopping platforms conduits for counterfeiters. Critics
say it has not done nearly enough to stop the problem.
At least three members of the Washington-based International
AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, including board member Tiffany &
Co, quit the group in protest and others threatened to
leave after Alibaba was admitted as a member in April. Last week
the group suspended Alibaba's membership.
"We see no other path than working closely with you, the
brands," Alibaba Group Holdings President Michael Evans said on
Thursday at a coalition meeting in Orlando. The IACC is made up
of brand manufacturers, the lawyers who represent them and
investigators who help ferret out counterfeit goods.
Alibaba provided the text of his speech. The IACC declined
to allow a Reuters reporter into the gathering.
An IACC member who attended the speech told Reuters that
Evans received a less-than-warm welcome and tepid applause from
the group, which is split over Alibaba's membership.
Alibaba shopping sites contain a billion product listings,
and the company says it is uniquely positioned to take on the
global trade in fake goods which it estimates is a $500 billion
market.
"I think people are very reluctant to hear what he had to
say," said member Chris Barnes of Market Watch, a company the
helps brands fight counterfeits. "I do think it's letting the
wolf in the hen house a little, but there has to be some
collaboration."
Evans spoke in place of Executive Chairman Jack Ma, who
changed his plans after the IACC suspended a new category in
which Alibaba was admitted, effectively terminating its
membership.
IACC board chair Dawn Atlas told Reuters she could not
comment on the Alibaba controversy. She is the vice president of
enforcement and assistant general counsel for Calvin Klein,
Inc., according to the IACC website.
