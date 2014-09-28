Alibaba pays $459 million for stake in Chinese hotel tech company

BEIJING, Sept 28 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has bought a 15 percent stake in hospitality technology
provider Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd
for 2.81 billion yuan ($458.66 million), marking its first major
investment since raising $25 billion in a record-breaking
initial public offering.
Shiji provides IT consulting to hotels and sells software
that manages room reservations, purchasing and inventory and
point of sales systems.
It distributes its products to high-end hotels in China,
with clients including Grant Hyatt Hotels, Marriott
International Inc, Westin Hotels and Resorts and Sofitel
Luxury Hotels, according to its website.
The deal was disclosed in a regulatory filing Sunday with
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where Shiji trades publicly.
Alibaba could not immediately provide comment.
(1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan)
