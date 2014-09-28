UPDATE 1-Alibaba pays $459 million for stake in Chinese hotel tech company

(Adds details and context)
BEIJING, Sept 28 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, in its first big investment since raising $25 billion
in a record-breaking New York initial public offering, has
bought 15 percent of Chinese hospitality technology provider
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd for 2.81
billion yuan ($458.66 million).
The investment is expected to allow the e-commerce giant to
develop its Taobao travel business alongside Beijing Shiji,
including back-office services, while helping to migrate hotel
customers to Alibaba's e-commerce website.
Beijing Shiji provides IT consulting to hotels in China's
fast-growing market. It sells everything from software that
manages room reservations, purchasing, inventory, and point of
sales systems, to broadband networks and billing systems.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed firm says almost 6,000
hotels in China use its products, including 90 percent of the
country's five-star hotels, according to Sunday's filing. Its
customers include Grant Hyatt Hotels, Marriott
International Inc, Westin Hotels and Resorts and Sofitel
Luxury Hotels.
Alibaba's Taobao (China) Software unit agreed to purchase
54.55 million shares of the company for 51.52 yuan per share,
Beijing Shiji disclosed in a regulatory filing on Sunday. The
deal should close early next month. An Alibaba spokesman
declined to comment.
Alibaba initially partnered with Beijing Shiji in an
agreement announced on March 28. Beijing Shiji's shares have
gained more than 46 percent since then.
(1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Matthew Miller,; Editing by
William Hardy and Stephen Powell)