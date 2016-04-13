UPDATE 1-Alibaba, Ant Fin invest $1.25 bln in China online food-delivery firm Ele.me

* Ele.me gets $900 mln funding from Alibaba, $350 mln from
Ant Fin
* No details on what stakes the two firms will get in Ele.me
* Funding to bolster Ele.me's position in fiercely-fought
market
(Adds Alibaba comment, context)
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese online food-delivery
service company Ele.me has raised $1.25 billion from Alibaba
Group Holding and its Internet finance arm Ant
Financial, Ele.me and Alibaba said in separate statements on
Wednesday.
Alibaba has invested $900 million while Ant Financial has
invested $350 million, Ele.me said in a statement on its
official Weibo microblog. Alibaba confirmed the investment in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
The investments will help bolster Ele.me's position in a
fiercely competitive online food delivery market, where it faces
deep-pocketed rivals including Baidu Inc,
Meituan-Dianping and Alibaba's own platform Koubei.
Neither Ele.me nor Alibaba gave further details on the deal
or said what stakes Alibaba and Ant Financial would receive.
Leading business weekly Caixin reported in December that
Alibaba had agreed to invest $1.25 billion in the food-delivery
firm for a 27.7 percent stake.
Ele.me, which roughly translates as 'Hungry Now?', is part
of a trend in China for what is known as online-to-offline (O2O)
services. These include taxi hailing and restaurant review apps
that link smartphone users with offline businesses.
Broader-focused Meituan-Dianping said in January it had
raised over $3.3 billion from investors including Alibaba-rival
Tencent Holdings Ltd, an amount that valued the firm
at more than $18 billion.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)