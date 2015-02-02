Alibaba's Jack Ma says IPO of Ant Financial unlikely in 2015

HONG KONG Feb 2 Jack Ma, chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, said on Monday he hoped the company's financial affiliate would list in Asia but the exact timing and location were unknown.

Asked if a listing were possible this year for Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group, which runs the Alipay online payment platform, Ma told reporters: "I don't think so." (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai. Editing by Jane Merriman)