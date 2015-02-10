China quality watchdog tells Alibaba fakes threaten China's reputation

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 10 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd must pay more attention to product quality and step
up the fight against fake goods sold online, China's product
quality watchdog chief told company executive chairman Jack Ma,
according to a statement on Tuesday.
The proliferation of shoddy goods online was a threat to
China's reputation, and the ruling Communist Party and
government took the issue seriously, Zhi Shuping,
director-general of the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), said in the
meeting on Monday.
The comments follow a flap last month when the issue of
fakes and other illegal business on e-commerce titan Alibaba's
platforms came under scrutiny in critical reports from another
government regulator, the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC).
"Quality is the lifeline of the healthy development of
e-commerce," a Chinese-language statement posted on the AQSIQ
website quoted Zhi as saying in the meeting.
"Regarding the image of Chinese businesses, Chinese goods
and made-in-China, Alibaba - as a leading global e-commerce
brand - should take itself more seriously, put more emphasis on
quality, view quality as its lifeline, create a good image and
make big contributions."
Zhi also approved of Alibaba's efforts in seeking support
from various parties to combat fakes, the statement said.
For his part, Ma told Zhi that problems with fakes and poor
quality goods still existed despite efforts to crack down on the
issue, and said he would work with businesses, the government
and society to fight fakes, the statement said.
An Alibaba spokeswoman said the company was aware of the
report and declined further comment.
In response to the SAIC reports last month, Ma and the head
of that body later met to discuss combating fakes, adopting a
conciliatory tone after a public row between Alibaba and the
regulator. The SAIC also retracted its earlier "white paper"
condemning Alibaba's business practices.
Nevertheless, several law firms have said they will take
action against Alibaba after the SAIC published information
which could concern a possible failure to disclose risk factors
to its investors prior to its bumper listing in September.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Paul Carsten; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)