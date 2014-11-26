CORRECTED-China's Hundsun shares surge as Alibaba expands financial services holdings

(Corrects lead to show Alibaba Group affiliate, not Alibaba
itself agreed the investment)
By Matthew Miller and Paul Carsten
BEIJING Nov 26 Shares in Chinese financial
software firm Hundsun Technologies Inc surged 8.5
percent on Wednesday after an affiliate of e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agreed to jointly invest in a
Hundsun unit that provides financial data services.
Hundsun shares have gained about 30 percent since Friday,
when it said it had reached a preliminary agreement with
Shanghai Media Group (SMG), one of China's biggest media and
entertainment firms, and Alibaba affiliated Ant Financial
Services Group to jointly invest 390 million yuan ($63.57
million) in Hundsun subsidiary Shanghai Gildata Inc, a data
services provider that competes with Bloomberg L.P. and Thomson
Reuters Corp.
The stock is already up more than 130 percent since Hundsun
said Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma had invested an initial
3.3 billion yuan ($537.60 million) in April to take a
controlling interest in the firm.
China's market for financial data increased at an annual
rate of 45.8 percent from 2008 to 2012, according to research
firm Burton-Taylor International Consulting, and was expected to
grow 6 percent last year to reach $790 million.
Shanghai Gildata, after the investment, will be about 41
percent directly held by Hundsun Technologies and 10 percent
owned by Hundsun subsidiary Ningbo Yunhan Investment Management
Partnership, according to Hundsun's filing.
Shanghai Yicai Media Co, owned by SMG, will hold a 29.9
percent stake, while Alibaba's affiliate Ant Financial will hold
19.1 percent of Shanghai Gildata's shares.
Jack Ma is quickly building up Alibaba's financial services
empire. His Alipay unit not only provides payments services, but
through Ant Financial also holds interests in companies
providing loans, wealth management products, insurance, banking
and financial data services.
It is unclear whether Ma or Alibaba controls Hundsun
Technologies. According to the results of a Hundsun board
meeting on Oct. 31, four executives of Alibaba affiliates were
named to Hundsun's board. They include Simon Hu, an Alibaba vice
president, Ant Financial Chief Financial Officer Eric Jing, and
Cheng Li, Ant Financial's chief technology officer.
An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to provide immediate
clarification or comment.
A Hundsun spokewoman contacted by telephone declined to
elaborate on the company's filing. A Shanghai Media Group
spokeswoman also declined to comment.
($1 = 6.1384 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)