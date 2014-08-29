REFILE-Alibaba opens fifth data center for public cloud business

(Corrects RICs and codes for wider distribution, no change to
text)
BEIJING Aug 29 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said on Friday it will open a fifth data center in
Shenzhen to service AliCloud, the latest sign of its growing
investment in the small but potentially lucrative cloud
computing business.
Established in 2009, AliCloud posted $38 million in revenue
during the quarter ending June, a relatively small slice of
Alibaba's $2.54 billion in total revenue for the quarter,
according to Alibaba's financial disclosures filed ahead of its
imminent initial public offering in New York.
AliCloud, which has been likened to a budding version of the
cloud service run by Alibaba's U.S. rival, Amazon.com's
Web Services (AWS), began as part of the company's in-house
technical infrastructure but has since expanded to lease
processing and storage space for small and medium Internet
businesses in China, such as gaming companies.
AliCloud's new data center will serve "large and small
companies, financial institutions and other third parties in
southern China," the company said in a statement on Friday.
AliCloud recently opened its fourth data center in Hong Kong and
maintains three other facilities in mainland China.
Currently one of the most talked about areas of the Internet
sector, public cloud services could grow into an $100 billion
industry by 2017, according to researcher IDC. AWS, which has
boomed into a major revenue source for Amazon in the past four
years, remains the market leader with customers including
Netflix Inc, but offerings from Microsoft and
Google also claim significant market share.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Matt Driskill)