Alibaba expects IPO to be priced between $60 and $66 per share

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 5 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said its expects to price its initial public offering at between $60 and $66 per American Depository share.
Alibaba plans to launch its New York stock market debut in the week of Sept. 8, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters in late August.
The much-anticipated sale or IPO could raise more than $20 billion, making it the biggest technology listing in the United States. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015