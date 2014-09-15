UPDATE 3-Alibaba to boost IPO size on "overwhelming" demand-sources

(Adds comments from Ma's presentation, plans for U.S.
expansion)
By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau
Sept 15 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
plans to increase the size of its U.S. initial public offering
because of "overwhelming" investor demand, people familiar with
the deal said on Monday.
The Chinese e-commerce company launched the IPO last week
and had enough investor demand to cover the entire deal within
two days, people familiar with the process said last week.
Alibaba could set a new record for the world's biggest IPO
if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares to
meet demand, pushing it as high as $24.3 billion and overtaking
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1 billion
listing in 2010.
The company and some shareholders offered 320.1 million
American depositary shares at a $60-$66 per share indicative
range. Alibaba will likely file an amendment to its IPO later on
Monday with a higher price range after discussing the new price
with large U.S. mutual funds and institutional investors, one of
the people said.
"Demand has been overwhelming since the launch," said the
person, who couldn't be named because details of the IPO aren't
yet public. "Increasing the price range was already on the cards
from the beginning."
Bloomberg earlier reported that Alibaba plans to increase
the top end of the price range to above $70. (bloom.bg/1q6cHTi)
Alibaba spokeswoman Florence Shih declined to comment on the
size of the IPO being raised.
Reuters reported on Friday that Alibaba plans to close its
IPO order book early after it received enough orders to sell all
the shares in the record-breaking offering.
OVERSEAS EXPANSION
Alibaba plans to expand its business in the United States
and Europe after the much anticipated IPO, billionaire founder
Jack Ma said on Monday as the Chinese e-commerce titan pitched
its record deal to investors in Asia.
"After being listed in the U.S., we will develop our
business in Europe and in the U.S.," Ma told a packed group of
journalists ahead of his presentation to investors. "We will not
give up the Asia market because, as I would say, we are not a
company from China, we are an Internet company that happened to
be in China."
The investor luncheon took place in a huge events room at
the luxury Ritz Carlton hotel. The hotel is on the same building
as three of the main bookrunners of the IPO, just an elevator
ride away from Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
offices, across the harbor from the city's financial center.
Fund managers and analysts were given orange bracelets to
give them access to the banquet of smoked salmon, chicken breast
and mango pudding. The event had two videos and a question and
answer session with Ma answering most of the questions,
according to investors at the presentation.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Alibaba picked New York for its IPO after Hong Kong
officials rejected its request to allow a small group of company
insiders to nominate the majority of its board.
The request went against Hong Kong's "one share, one vote"
principle, which has been staunchly defended by its securities
regulator.
Ma, who is also Alibaba's executive chairman, said that the
missed opportunity came about in part because of how Alibaba
communicated its plans to local authorities, mirroring
statements he gave last year.
"People say that Hong Kong lost the Alibaba deal. To me, I
think it is Alibaba that missed this great opportunity to list
in Hong Kong," Ma added. "We love Hong Kong. We will continue to
love Hong Kong and invest in Hong Kong."
The company launched its IPO last week and is expected to
price the deal on Sept. 18. It will start trading a day
later.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional
reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)