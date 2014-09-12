UPDATE 1-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Alibaba could be added to global benchmarks

(Adds details on Alibaba's IPO, index inclusion)
HONG KONG, Sept 12 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which
compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock
benchmarks, said on Friday it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd IPO-BABA.N a China domicile, opening the way for the
company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese
stocks.
The move means e-commerce company Alibaba would be screened
for inclusion in the S&P China Broad Market Index (BMI)
, the S&P Emerging BMI and S&P Global BMI
, among others, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a
statement.
Inclusion on the indices creates demand from global fund
managers that use them as a performance benchmark for their
funds.
Alibaba, whose platforms handle more goods than EBay Inc
and Amazon.com Inc combined, launched on
Monday its highly anticipated initial public offering. At the
top end of expectations, the IPO would raise $21.1 billion,
topping Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing in 2012 as the
largest-ever technology IPO.
Alibaba could set a new record for the world's biggest IPO
if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares to
meet demand - putting it as high as $24.3 billion, and
overtaking Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1
billion listing in 2010.
Despite the large size of the offering, Alibaba wouldn't be
eligible to be included in some of the most popular U.S.
indices. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average, which are both compiled by S&P Dow Jones
Indices, only accept companies with a U.S. domicile.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry and
Stephen Coates)