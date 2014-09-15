Alibaba will raise IPO range to $66 to $68 -Wall St Journal

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is prepared to raise the price range on its initial public offering to $66 to $68 a share, from $60 to $66 previously, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Alibaba's executives are currently touring several major cities on the company's global roadshow. Sources say demand for the IPO, which could be the world's largest, has been strong. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports