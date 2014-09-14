INSIGHT-Simon Xie: Jack Ma's unassuming lieutenant at Alibaba

| BEIJING, Sept 15
BEIJING, Sept 15 Inside Alibaba, where
co-founders are revered like rock stars, relatively few
employees know about the soft-spoken executive who for years
kept his same cramped office, unfashionable clothes and the
self-effacing demeanor of a metalworker's son.
But for investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
potentially record initial public offering, Simon
Xie, a co-founder and vice president, represents one of the
e-commerce company's most important figures: he's the only
individual besides Executive Chairman Jack Ma who owns the
domestic Chinese companies and holds the operating licenses that
underpin Alibaba's corporate structure.
Alongside Ma, who holds the lion's share of those domestic
firms, Xie wields full legal sway over the onshore entities and
the critical contracts that link them with the New York-listed
vehicle.
Yet much remains unknown about Xie, and the unusual
shareholding arrangement has puzzled even high-level insiders.
Some employees, said a former executive who worked closely with
Xie, jokingly refer to the unassuming 45-year-old as shoufu - or
"top millionaire" - even though he is not among the very top
Alibaba shareholders.
In 15 years, Xie has given just one published interview, to
his hometown newspaper. He helps run - but does not lead -
Alibaba's investment division and was not named in a recently
published list of 30 managers who form Alibaba's steering
committee. But the low profile belies Xie's status as one of
Ma's most trusted business partners, multiple former executives
and outside analysts say.
"Simon Xie is clearly the most important person in Alibaba
who is not part of the steering committee," said Fredrik Oqvist,
the Beijing-based founder and CEO of ChinaRAI, a consulting firm
that advises hedge and mutual funds. "He pops up everywhere, yet
he's elusive."
Alibaba declined to comment for this story, citing the quiet
period ahead of its IPO.
COUNTING PENCILS
Interviews with friends and past co-workers, most of whom
declined to be named to protect their relationship with Xie,
paint a picture of a deep-thinking and earnest colleague who is
treated like family by Ma, but who never climbed to the top of
Alibaba's management ladder - a reflection of the company's
cut-throat but meritocratic culture.
And even as his fortune soared with Alibaba's rise, Xie
remained largely unchanged from the shy boy who grew up in
poverty as one of four children in a town near the Zhejiang
province coastline.
Xie was introverted and studious, an above-average student
with a preference for math and science, said Chen Liangming, the
principal of Rui'an Middle School who taught Xie in his politics
class in the 1980s.
Xie ranked in the top-20 students in his class, but not the
very top - "the kind of marks you'd expect from a student who
has some creative ability," said Chen, who asked Xie in 2012 for
an alumni donation, and received a 200,000 yuan ($32,630) gift.
After graduating in 1992 with a degree in engineering from
Shenyang University of Technology in northeastern China and
working for a telecoms company in Hangzhou, Xie agreed to join
Ma at Alibaba in 1999 as its first chief financial officer.
He was remembered for keeping meticulous records of how many
pencils and reams of paper were purchased, and teaching other
employees how to use Microsoft Excel, said a person who worked
alongside Xie for close to 10 years.
In 2000, as Alibaba looked for new office space, Ma clamored
for an entire floor of a downtown Hangzhou building while Xie
argued it would be wasteful. Xie won the debate, but Ma was
proved right as Alibaba's headcount quickly mushroomed,
according to "The Legend of Alibaba" by Sun Yanjun, a veteran
business journalist who worked with Ma on his first start-up,
China Page, in the 1990s.
INSTRUMENTAL PARTNER
Keen to try other roles by the early 2000s, Xie pushed for
greater involvement in the e-commerce business, friends say, and
eventually made management rotations that included leading
Alibaba's analytics and corporate strategy teams and managing
the important Chinese website.
Yet even as his position changed every few years, Xie's name
remained a constant alongside Ma's in some of the most critical
documents binding Alibaba's business.
Chinese companies traditionally require at least two
shareholders; that has been particularly true of domestic firms
holding restricted government licenses. Chinese laws also forbid
foreign ownership of internet companies.
As such, investors in Alibaba's New York-listed shares will
in fact own stakes in a Cayman Islands-registered holding
company that acquires its critical operating licenses, along
with some of its revenue, from contracts with five Chinese firms
known as variable interest entities (VIEs).
Besides the five companies that anchor Alibaba, Xie also
holds an 11.6 percent stake in Zhejiang Alibaba E-Commerce, an
affiliated company that contains Alibaba's payments processing
and financial services arm, according to company filings as of
March 31. The company is now called Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro
Financial Services Group.
Zhejiang Alibaba controversially came into Ma's hands in
2010 after he voided its VIE contracts. Alibaba shareholders
Yahoo Inc and SoftBank Corp vigorously
protested the move, while Ma argued it was necessary to comply
with anticipated Chinese central bank regulations governing
foreign ownership of financial firms.
Xie has also been an instrumental partner for Ma in a
variety of related party transactions. In April, Xie received a
$1 billion loan from Alibaba to purchase a 20 percent stake in
internet TV provider Wasu Media Holding - a move
seen as part of Alibaba's strategy to break into the media
industry. The same month, Xie and Ma paid 3.3 billion yuan
($538.4 million) for a 20.6 percent stake in China's biggest
financial software firm, Hundsun Technologies.
"He's there because Jack (Ma) wants him there," said Drew
Bernstein, managing partner for the China affiliate of the
accounting firm Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk. "Jack must have some
respect for him. He must have felt he belongs there, for things
he contributed in the past, or what he can contribute in the
future."
In its latest investor prospectus, Alibaba warned that Ma
and Xie, given their joint investment activity, "may not act in
our best interest" and that the company would incur substantial
costs in the event Xie fails to repay his loan.
LACKING AMBITION
People close to Ma and Xie, who still live relatively close
to each other in Hangzhou, said each appreciated the other's wit
and sincerity and would visit each other's homes to dine, drink
and play cards.
"He never reported to Ma, per se," one person said. "They
spoke to each other like brothers."
Like Ma, who is known within Alibaba to speak in colorful
allegories, colleagues said Xie's speech is also imaginative and
steeped in historical references. An avid reader, Xie would
recommend friends fantasy novels like the "Grave Robbers'
Chronicles".
He's fond of making jokes and puns, particularly over cups
of his favored baijiu, a fiery Chinese sorghum-based spirit also
known as baigan. During one drinking session with colleagues in
the early 2000s, Xie joked that he should stop drinking baigan,
because the name of that spirit is a homonym in Chinese for
"working in vain."
Despite his laid-back charm, some former colleagues said Xie
never demonstrated first-rate leadership or ambition, especially
as Alibaba saw explosive e-commerce growth.
In recent months, Alibaba named Zhang Hongping as managing
director of Alibaba Capital, where Xie works, while much of the
investment decision-making rests with Executive Vice Chairman
Joe Tsai, people familiar with the matter said.
Xie confided to friends a desire for greater autonomy in
making investment decisions. He wanted to invest not just to
further Alibaba's strategic interests, but also to seek pure
financial returns, one longtime friend said.
In his investments for Alibaba, Xie has overseen deals for
e-commerce firms as well as travel-related sites QYer.com and
117go.com, and Kuaidi, a taxi-hailing app, one friend said.
Several friends said they were not surprised to see Xie
excluded from the steering committee list, with one saying he
noticed Xie's personal drive appeared to wane in recent years
compared to younger, more ambitious rising stars like Eddie Wu,
formerly Alibaba's mobile chief and now head of corporate
development.
One investment colleague speculated it was Xie's even temper
and a mutual understanding forged over 15 years that make him
Ma's most trusted lieutenant.
"To be honest, Simon hasn't been that hungry in recent
years. He feels happy where he is," the colleague said, adding:
"Whatever old Ma says, Simon listens."
(1 US dollar = 6.1296 Chinese yuan)
