China's Alibaba invests in funds of Israeli venture capital firm

TEL AVIV, March 23 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group is investing in the funds of Jerusalem
Venture Partners (JVP), one of Israel's leading venture capital
groups.
JVP managing partner Kobi Rozengarten announced the
investment on Monday during the firm's annual meeting, without
giving details.
The Calcalist financial newspaper said on its website the
investment amounted to tens of millions of dollars.
JVP has nearly $1 billion under management.
Calcalist said the investment was Alibaba's first in a
venture capital fund.
A delegation of around 20 officials from Alibaba is in
Israel this week to meet with JVP and attend a conference on
cybersecurity technology.
In January, Alibaba invested in Visualead, its first
investment in an Israeli company. The start-up specialises in
barcode technology that can be scanned by mobile phones.
JVP, which is managed by Rozengarten, Gadi Tirosh and Raffi
Kesten, has realised several successful investments in
cybersecurity, including the initial public offering on Nasdaq
last year of CyberArk Software.
This month, online payments company PayPal, a unit of eBay
, bought cybersecurity start-up CyActive, in which JVP
invested.
JVP also backed CyOptics, which was sold to U.S.
semiconductor maker Avago for $400 million, and flash
storage firm XtremIO, which was acquired by EMC for $430
million.
