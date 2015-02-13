Alibaba's Jack Ma seeks to reassure employees over U.S. lawsuits

BEIJING Feb 13 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Executive Chairman Jack Ma urged employees to relax
about U.S. lawsuits against the firm over possible failure to
disclose information to investors, in a letter to staff posted
on his official microblog on Friday.
A series of lawsuits have been filed in the United States
after an unusually public fracas with a Chinese regulator last
month over the issue of fakes being sold on Alibaba's websites.
"As for the lawsuits that came about from recent events, I
ask that Alibaba employees be at ease," Ma said in his annual
letter, sent out before Lunar New Year.
"The Group will attach high importance to these, and we will
uphold the principles of objectivity, transparency and honesty
to handle this."
Since the beginning of the year, Alibaba has faced a number
of setbacks, with shares down 16.2 percent. Last month's
third-quarter results failed to impress investors after revenue
growth missed expectations, initially wiping off more than $25
billion from the e-commerce titan's market value.
Also on Friday, a Chinese antitrust regulator said pricing
tactics in the nation's e-commerce sector would be probed to
ensure a "fair" market, potentially putting new scrutiny on
businesses such as Alibaba and JD.com Inc.
Last month, the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) said in a now-retracted 'white paper' that it
had met with Alibaba before the firm's blockbuster New York
listing to discuss the issue of fakes sold on its platform, but
had withheld publishing any report so as not to affect the
initial public offering in September.
Shares fell 4.4 percent the day the SAIC report was
published, spurring U.S. law firms to file lawsuits alleging
Alibaba failed to disclose risk factors to investors and thus
harming their investments.
"We are monitoring the lawsuits triggered by the so-called
'White Paper' and the related events," said an Alibaba
spokeswoman by email on Friday.
"We have always been transparent in our corporate governance
and daily business operations, and make our best efforts to
protect the interest of each and every shareholder. We will
vigorously defend ourselves and our business practices."
In his letter to Alibaba employees, Ma said the lawsuits
were an inevitable result of going public, as well as being a
Chinese company.
"Almost every large multinational company runs into these
kinds of challenges - IBM, Microsoft, Wal-Mart," Ma said.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Potter)