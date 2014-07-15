Lions Gate, Alibaba join hands to offer subscription streaming service in China

BEIJING, July 15 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding and Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp, the studio behind the 'Hunger Games' films, said
on Tuesday that they will launch a subscription streaming
service in China.
The service, to be known as Lionsgate Entertainment
Worldwide, will be exclusive to Alibaba's Internet television
set-top boxes. It will give users access to Lionsgate's content,
including several titles from the 'Twilight Saga' and 'The
Hunger Games' series and television series 'Mad Men'.
