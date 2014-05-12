China's Alibaba registers film company in Hong Kong -regulatory filing

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
BEIJING May 12 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has registered a film company in Hong Kong, according to a regulatory filing.
The company, Alibaba Pictures Group, was registered early April as Alibaba Films Group before changing its name later in the month.
Alibaba, which along with its affiliates has spent over $3 billion on film and television investments including Youku Tudou Inc, Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd and ChinaVision Media Group Ltd, declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
* Says sales for quarter were $74.1 million versus $58.7 million
* Resolutions for approval, implementation of acquisition of Stillwater Mining passed by requisite majority of votes at meeting at 09:00, April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)