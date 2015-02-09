China's Alibaba to invest $590 mln in smartphone maker Meizu

UPDATE 1-SoftBank profit climbs, keen to talk about a deal for Sprint
* Says Vision fund expected to be finalised soon (Adds CEO comments)
BEIJING Feb 9 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said in a statement on Monday it will buy a minority stake in domestic smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co for $590 million.
Alibaba didn't disclose how much of the privately owned handset maker it will acquire.
The deal will help Alibaba push its mobile operating system within China through Meizu's handsets, while giving Meizu access to Alibaba's e-commerce sales channels and other resources, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SYDNEY, May 10 London copper turned negative in late Asia trading on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.
TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.