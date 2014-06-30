For Alibaba, a challenge is to turn mobile into money

* Alibaba the king of online retail on personal computers in
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, July 1 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd may have dominated online retail
on personal computers, but is some way from replicating that
leadership in shopping by smartphone and other mobile devices.
Alibaba, which is heading towards a bumper New York IPO
later this year, is throwing billions of dollars at figuring out
how to thrive as half a billion people, 80 percent of China's
618 million internet users, go online via mobile.
The Hangzhou-based firm said last month that mobile has
become an increasing source of transactions, now accounting for
more than a quarter of the value of goods sold across its online
marketplaces. But Alibaba's shift to wireless commerce is a
double-edged sword: mobile commerce brings in significantly less
revenue than traditional e-commerce.
The quick-hit impulse buys commonly seen on mobile generate
less money for merchants, and advertising on smartphones is a
challenge few internet companies have overcome. Both problems
threaten to squeeze future profitability.
Making life tougher, rival Tencent Holdings Ltd
has already planted its flag on smartphone screens with WeChat,
the nearly ubiquitous app that has gone from a mobile messaging
tool to a digital Swiss Army knife.
"They're not just competing with other e-commerce companies,
they're going against messaging apps. It completely changes how
competitive they can be," said Sameer Singh, an analyst who
writes about technology at Tech-Thoughts.net. "I don't think the
same margins are realistic."
Alibaba has spent more than $3 billion this year on
mobile-focused investments. In its latest initial public
offering prospectus, filed in the United States last month,
"mobile" was mentioned 304 times - well ahead of "online" (264)
and "internet" (144), while "computer" figured just 36 times.
ON THE DEFENSIVE
Alibaba's leadership is still trying to shore up the firm's
position on mobile, even as the competition surges ahead, said
people familiar with the matter.
This includes Alibaba moving beyond its comfort zone and
attempting to control how users access content on their mobile
devices - though Laiwang, its attempt at a social messaging app
to rival WeChat, has seen little traction among users in China.
Alibaba has also invested in Tango, a U.S. messaging app
company, and spent more than $1 billion apiece for full
ownership of mobile browser UCWeb Inc and digital mapping firm
AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.
While these new ventures are in their early stages, Alibaba
admits that profitability could suffer.
"Our strategic investments and acquisitions may affect our
future financial results, including by decreasing our margins
and net income," it said in its IPO filing. "Increases in our
costs may materially and adversely affect our business and
profitability, and there can be no assurance that we will be
able to sustain our net income growth rates or our margins."
Alibaba has also driven the mobile percentage of gross
merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of goods transacted through
its businesses - to 27.4 percent of the group's total GMV in
January-March, up from 10.7 percent a year earlier.
But while mobile may already account for more than a quarter
of all transactions, it's far less profitable than the rest of
Alibaba's e-commerce business. For January-March, mobile made up
just one eighth of total online retail revenue.
Nevertheless, monetisation is improving. Alibaba's mobile
monetisation rate - mobile revenue as a percentage of GMV -
jumped in January-March to 0.98 percent from 0.47 percent a year
earlier, but still less than half of the overall e-commerce
monetisation rate.
TRAFFIC POLICE
While Alibaba is making progress in its transition to
mobile, Tencent's WeChat holds the aces.
Tencent doesn't break down its WeChat users between domestic
and overseas, but with close to 400 million monthly active users
as of end-March, and overseas user numbers still limited, that
could mean that close to four of every five mobile internet
users in China is on WeChat.
WeChat started out as a messaging app similar to WhatsApp
, but with stickers and emoticons and the ability
to leave short voice messages. Today, WeChat, known in China as
'Weixin' (micromessage), allows users to book a taxi, find a
nearby restaurant, get a deal on movie tickets, read the news
and, like Facebook, update their social network profile.
"Of course everybody uses a communications app, WeChat," Joe
Tsai, Alibaba's executive vice-chairman, told Reuters in an
interview in March. "But that's communications, not commerce."
"A user coming to use the commerce function is much, much
more valuable ... we're very focused on driving usage and
engagement on our e-commerce apps," he said.
Tencent, though, isn't just in communications. In March, the
Shenzhen-based social networking and gaming company bought a 15
percent stake in JD.com, China's No.2 e-commerce firm and
Alibaba's main online shopping rival. By tying JD.com's online
shopping into WeChat, Tencent has begun funnelling its hundreds
of millions of users directly to Alibaba's competitor.
Last week, Tencent also bought a 20 percent stake in 58.com
Inc, known as the Craigslist of China, in a bid to
improve its location-based e-commerce business on WeChat and its
other social networks.
Baidu Inc, China's biggest online search engine, is
another of China's internet traffic gatekeepers. Its search app
is widely pre-installed on Chinese smartphones, allowing the
Beijing-based firm to dictate the results its users see and the
websites they visit.
Alibaba depends on its user traffic to encourage its
customers, the online merchants, to pay for advertising, its
most lucrative source of revenue. In the year ended March 2014,
more than half of Alibaba's total sales came from online
marketing services.
"Advertising has always been much less profitable on
mobile," said Ben Thompson, who writes about technology at
stratechery.com in Taipei. "The challenge for Alibaba is
figuring out a model that works for mobile, much like Facebook
had to do."
(Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in SAN FRANCISCO;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Dean Yates)