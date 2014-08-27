CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue jumps on strong China demand

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
(Corrects company name in paragraph 1 to "Alibaba Group Holding Ltd" from "Alibaba Group Holdings Inc")
Aug 27 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N quarterly revenue jumped 46.3 percent to $2.54 billion due to a rise in domestic sales.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders nearly tripled to $1.99 billion, or 84 cents per share, for the first quarter ended June 30. (1.usa.gov/1sBndF6)
Revenue from its China commerce retail business increased 45.8 percent to $2.04 billion.
The company - expected to go public as early as next month - said Chairman Jack Yun Ma owned 8.8 percent ordinary shares and Softbank Corp had a 34.1 percent stake, as of June 30. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.