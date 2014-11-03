CORRECTED-Alibaba's first earnings to test mettle, investor enthusiasm

(Corrects title of Ma to executive chairman in 17th paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING Nov 3 Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's first full quarterly report card to Wall
Street investors on Tuesday will be scrutinised by the hopeful
seeking validation for lofty stock price targets and studied by
the few sceptics searching for inauspicious signs.
Coming off Alibaba's record-breaking $25 billion IPO in
September, the company's shares have remained 45 percent above
their debut price. Just about every brokerage has rated the
e-commerce giant a buy, taking comfort in the group's dominant
position in a $450 billion Chinese market.
Investors have been all too eager to overlook a structure
that critics say allows its management extraordinary
decision-making power, potentially to the detriment of
shareholders. They have also mostly withheld judgement on how
advertising spending and sales commission fees, where Alibaba
makes the lion's share of its money, are being affected in a
slowing Chinese economy.
Instead, their focus is on Alibaba's profit margins, among
the fattest in the global e-commerce industry and far
outstripping those of loss-making Amazon. Reflecting
the positive sentiment, the firm's forward price-to-earnings
ratio is pegged at more than 45.
"The stock is now trading at a pretty high multiple, and in
order to justify that, they need to show really strong results
out of the gate," said Wedbush Securities' Gil Luria.
While major shareholder Yahoo Inc has included
basic figures such as Alibaba's revenue and earnings per share
every quarter, Tuesday marks the Chinese company's first
full-fledged results release.
Net profit is expected at $1.17 billion in the quarter ended
September, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of
21 analysts. Fully reported earnings per share are forecast to
be at 36 cents, based on a poll of 25 analysts.
Wall Street will keep its eye peeled for any sign that
runaway growth is waning.
While Alibaba can depend on its still-growing home market
for years to come, expanding internationally will be difficult
given its marginal presence in foreign markets, which now yield
just about 9 percent of overall sales, analysts say.
At home, JD.com Inc is chipping away at its market
share, using an Amazon-like model where it builds its own
warehouses and handles logistics. Alibaba's marketplace model,
relinquishing control over logistics, may hurt it in the long
run by putting product quality at risk.
"JD.com's efforts to compete with Alibaba through a
vertically integrated approach remind us a bit of the
eBay-Amazon battle," RBC's Mark Mahaney wrote in an Oct. 29
note.
There are "disadvantages in terms of limited control over
customer service and fulfilment, logistics, and delivery", he
said.
EXPANDING THE EMPIRE
Alibaba, which operates China's largest Internet shopping
destination Taobao and retail site Tmall.com, is nearly unknown
to most Americans but is ubiquitous in China.
The Chinese e-commerce company, founded by former
schoolteacher Jack Ma in his apartment in 1999, has designs of
expanding beyond its commerce roots.
The company has spent significant sums acquiring firms and
startups in some of the fastest-growing mobile markets, delving
into services such as messaging and digital content. It has even
made select acquisitions in the United States, amid persistent
speculation that Alibaba is preparing some sort of move against
Amazon.
It is also making moves to more closely resemble its U.S.
peer, including establishing a cloud service that provides
storage and computing (Aliyun), and a budding online video
service.
Alibaba's dominance of Chinese commerce has piqued interest
in America. Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook has said he would be
happy to work with Ma. The Alibaba executive chairman called on
Hollywood studios all of last week, after headlining a major
technology conference in Laguna Beach.
Ultimately, what investors want to see is topline growth.
Alibaba is expected to post revenue of about $2.7 billion in the
September quarter, up about 52 percent from a previously
reported $1.78 billion a year earlier. It is expected to have
profit margins of more than 40 percent during the period.
"There's going to be scrutiny of every number," Wedbush
Securities' Luria said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in SAN FRANCISCO and Paul
Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Ryan Woo)