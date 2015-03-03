Alibaba's Ma says to provide requested documents to Taiwan govt

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TAIPEI, March 3 Alibaba Group Holding's executive chairman said on Tuesday his company will provide documents required by the Taiwan government after the island ordered the Chinese company to withdraw from the country within six months.
Jack Ma told reporters in Taipei that Alibaba's "mistakes are lack of sufficient communication" with the Taiwanese authorities. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Edited by Kavita Chandran)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.