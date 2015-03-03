版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 17:54 BJT

Alibaba's Ma says to provide requested documents to Taiwan govt

TAIPEI, March 3 Alibaba Group Holding's executive chairman said on Tuesday his company will provide documents required by the Taiwan government after the island ordered the Chinese company to withdraw from the country within six months.

Jack Ma told reporters in Taipei that Alibaba's "mistakes are lack of sufficient communication" with the Taiwanese authorities. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Edited by Kavita Chandran)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐