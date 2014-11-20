版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 18:23 BJT

CORRECTED-Ma says Alibaba will set up international version of Taobao marketplace

(Corrects description of Aliexpress and removes its attribution to Ma)

BEIJING Nov 20 Jack Ma, the founder of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday the firm will set up an international version of its e-commerce marketplace Taobao to serve buyers worldwide in multiple languages, including English and Chinese.

Alibaba currently has an international e-commerce platform specializing in wholesale goods called Aliexpress, but does not have a similar offering for consumers to sell to each other. Ma was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Internet Conference. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
