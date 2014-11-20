CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Jack Ma says Alibaba will set up international version of Taobao marketplace

(Corrects description of Aliexpress)
WUZHEN, China Nov 20 Jack Ma, the founder of
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday the
firm will set up an international version of its e-commerce
marketplace Taobao to serve shoppers worldwide in multiple
languages, including English and Chinese.
Alibaba currently has an international e-commerce platform
specializing in wholesale goods called Aliexpress, but does not
have a similar offering for consumers to sell to each other.
Ma made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting in
China's eastern city of Hangzhou between China's Premier Li
Keqiang and Chinese and foreign Internet industry leaders. The
meeting coincided with the World Internet Conference, being held
over three days in the town of Wuzhen.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Gerry Shih; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)