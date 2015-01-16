REFILE-INSIGHT-Alibaba in major initiative to court China consumer for U.S. retailers

(Corrects to spell out full name of company in paragraph 26)
By Edwin Chan, Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 16 China's
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans a major move to win
U.S. business this year, by offering American retailers new ways
to sell to China's vast and growing middle class.
Anchored by Alipay, the dominant Chinese electronic payments
system that works closely with Alibaba and is controlled by its
executives, the world's largest Internet retailer is using the
calling card of China's consumers to attract U.S. partners, two
sources close to the company told Reuters.
Long seen as the most potent threat to Amazon.com Inc
with $300 billion in global sales, the moves add up to
a conservative approach to expanding in the United States,
contrary to industry speculation that the company may be
plotting a direct assault on U.S. soil.
That considered strategy, outlined to Reuters for the first
time by the sources and executives who work directly with the
Chinese company, is intended to heighten awareness in the United
States of what Alibaba does, gain goodwill in an important
Western market, and lay the groundwork for a longer-term play.
At the heart of its push are Alibaba's and Alipay's trial
deals to handle Chinese sales, payment and shipping for some of
the biggest names in U.S. retail from Neiman Marcus Group
to Saks Inc. Both confirmed the agreement but would
not talk about how the pilots are faring.
The Chinese companies will also work with U.S. startup
Shoprunner, an online mall for U.S. retailers in which it owns a
stake, and retail services provider Borderfree Inc to
court Chinese consumers.
And Alibaba is preparing a marketing campaign to raise
awareness among U.S. businesses of its global
business-to-business wholesale platform, Alibaba.com, so they
can buy and sell to and from global suppliers.
"They own the toll road into China," said Michael DeSimone,
Chief Executive Officer of Borderfree. "What really puts the
jetpack on things when you deal with an Alipay is, they're on
the ground and they know the Chinese consumer so well."
Industry insiders point to just $15 billion in annual
U.S.-to-China, cross-border consumer sales now. But Daiwa
estimates cross-border purchases, which exclude sales of
American products within the country, can grow to 1.8 trillion
yuan ($291 billion) by 2020.
"It's not a big thing right now, but within the next 12 to
18 months what you'll see more of is bringing 300 million
Chinese consumers to retailers in the U.S.," Alibaba Vice
Chairman Joseph Tsai said in an interview with Reuters last
year. He laid out the broad plan, and sources have now described
details.
Still, there's no guarantee of success.
China's middle class is over 250 million strong and growing,
spurred by government policy to create a more consumer-driven
economy. Apple iPhones and General Motors cars have become
big-selling status symbols, but the market remains a challenge
for Western companies, especially those lacking a global
footprint. Home Depot Inc decided in 2012 to shut all seven of
its big box China stores, while in December, Best Buy said it
will sell its struggling China business.
And Alibaba's 10-month-old effort to help foreign retailers
set up shop in China, Tmall Global - its business-to-consumer
website, has had muted success. Of 5,000-plus brands and 650
merchants that now sell on that site, just 30 have accumulated
more than 10 million yuan in sales, according to the company.
But there are signs of traction. Costco Wholesale Corp
, which began selling on Tmall Global in November, saw
sales of more than 40 million yuan in its first month of
operations, according to data Alibaba provided to Reuters. And
the site has attracted some 90 million unique visitors since
launch, buying from 90 percent of listed merchants.
KNOWING THE NAME
Part of Alibaba's aim is to counter official concerns about
Chinese mega-corporations. In 2014, Alibaba hired former
Treasury chief of staff James Wilkinson to help tailor its
international strategy, and it has enlisted Korn Ferry to search
for a Washington-based international government affairs chief.
Alipay and a logistics-partner network that took years to
assemble are central to Alibaba's U.S. effort.
Major brands, such as Nike, that have a large physical
presence in China already sell directly on Tmall. But Alipay's
effort directly connects American merchants with China, without
the need for investment in a physical presence.
It also allows U.S. retailers and Chinese consumers to avoid
difficulties associated with foreign exchange. Chinese consumers
pay in yuan; U.S. companies get paid in dollars.
Alibaba's and Alipay's program for U.S. companies is called
ePass. It includes a customs pre-approval process, a sort of
"fast lane" that shaves days off delivery. Daiwa analysts John
Choi and Alex Liu call that capability Alibaba's biggest
advantage over rivals such as JD.com.
Alibaba and Alipay have made pilot agreements to handle
payments and shipping to China for department stores Neiman,
Saks, Macy's Inc, Macy's Bloomingdale's chain, Ann Taylor,
luxury fashion site Gilt, and apparel label Aeropostale,
according to Borderfree. The companies declined to comment,
although Neiman, Saks and Ann Taylor confirmed the deal.
If a Chinese consumer bought a pair of shoes from Saks, for
instance, Alipay would handle the financial transaction. The
shoes go to a U.S.-based Alipay facility that handles the
transfer to China. After clearing customs, a local partner
typically would handle final delivery.
Alibaba has even taken on a role akin to a cultural liaison
for U.S. retailers. Tracey Weber, chief operating officer of
online retailer Gilt, said that as their Alipay trial
progressed, the Chinese company began increasingly to help with
marketing and even product selection: advising them to use more
red for instance, or to more prominently display cross-body
handbags popular in China.
"It is such a different environment," she said.
Shoprunner, meanwhile, hired an ex-Amazon executive to head
up a new Shanghai office last year, and Chief Executive Scott
Thompson said the startup is preparing a major marketing
campaign in China in 2015.
TARGETING COUNTERFEIT
Alibaba also aims to draw in more U.S. businesses to its
Alibaba.com portal, as buyers and sellers. One strategy is to
reduce the number of counterfeit goods, a major problem in China
and a concern for companies considering sharing intellectual
property such as technology and designs.
To that end, Alibaba has enlisted data company Dun &
Bradstreet Credibility Corp, among others, to beef up a
supplier-certification program it hopes will help draw in many
of the estimated 27 million small-time American businesses and
manufacturers that now operate mostly offline.
Validation could allow both sides to assure themselves that
they are working with legitimate partners.
Jeff Stibel, who is heading up Dun & Bradstreet Credibility
Corp's effort with Alibaba, said integration was starting, and
it will launch its certification program early this year.
Alibaba also has some plans to sell to Americans.
Alibaba has a small U.S.-based portal, 11Main.com, a
collection of Internet storefronts for smaller businesses and
products from yoga mats to scented candles. While it focuses on
U.S. consumers, a quarter of its 1.4 million listed products can
already be shipped to Asia. It hopes eventually to help sellers
gain access to Alibaba's U.S.-Chinese corridor, 11Main President
Mike Effle told Reuters.
Alibaba.com itself is an avenue to sell to Americans, as
businessman Michael Sorrentino found at the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas this year.
The chief executive of smartphone case maker Eyepatch
estimates about 20 percent of U.S. retailers he spoke with asked
if they could buy his gear through Alibaba.com.
"That quickly taught me, whether I'm familiar or not with
that platform, that I need to be on it," he said.
($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak and Deepa Seetharamanin
San Francisco and Nathan Layne in Chicago; editing by Peter
Henderson, Martin Howell and Bernard Orr)