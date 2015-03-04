Alibaba opens first U.S. cloud center, enters hotly contested market

| HANGZHOU, China, March 4
HANGZHOU, China, March 4 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd is launching a cloud computing hub in Silicon
Valley on Wednesday, the e-commerce giant's first outside of
China, underscoring its global ambitions in the face of stiff
and entrenched competition.
The new California data center marks the Chinese company's
latest measured expansion onto American soil, and into a hotly
contested U.S. market now dominated by Amazon.com Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Google Inc.
Alibaba's Aliyun cloud division intends the new data center
to cater initially to Chinese companies with operations in the
United States, including retail, Internet and gaming firms. It
will later target U.S. businesses seeking a presence in both
countries, Ethan Yu, a vice president at Alibaba who runs the
international cloud business, told Reuters.
"This is a very strategic move for us," Yu said, declining
to say how much Alibaba invested in the data center or disclose
its location for security reasons. "International expansion is
actually a company strategy in the coming few years."
"Eventually we may expand to other regions, for example the
East Coast or middle part of the U.S., if our customers have the
demand for that."
Aliyun, which has been likened to a budding version of
Amazon Web Services, began as part of the company's in-house
technical infrastructure but has since expanded to lease
processing and storage space for small and medium Internet
businesses in China.
While Alibaba dominates e-commerce in China, Aliyun, also
known as Alibaba Cloud Computing, holds about a 23 percent
market share in its home market. It faces both Chinese and
foreign competitors, from carriers like China Telecom
to Microsoft and Amazon. Its existing data centers span the
Chinese cities of Hangzhou, Qingdao, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hong
Kong.
Alibaba is kicking off its U.S. cloud business as American
corporations and politicians are protesting what they see as
Beijing's efforts to curb foreign technology at home.
Chinese government controls have limited foreign competition
and disrupted many online services, including Google's and
Amazon Web Services', according to censorship watchdogs. This
week, U.S. President Barack Obama sharply criticized Chinese
regulations that subject overseas companies to arduous measures
regarding data management.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
A more immediate concern may be how Alibaba intends to vie
with the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which are
slashing prices on cloud services to try and sustain
double-digit growth. They're battling over a public cloud
services market that could grow into an $100 billion industry by
2017, according to researcher IDC.
U.S. customers are not expected to be bothered by the
service's Chinese ownership if pricing is competitive.
Alibaba has big plans for Aliyun, which now accounts for
about 1 percent of its revenue but supports its core e-commerce
operation and will also play a pivotal role in the long run.
Alibaba sees cloud computing as key to its plans to aggregate
and analyze the vast quantities of data it collects, including
on consumer behavior.
The company also needs to find ways to sustain so-far
stunning growth. Shares in the company fell to their lowest
levels since their debut on Tuesday, after rival JD.com's
better-than-expected quarterly results revived concerns that
Alibaba's expansion is slowing.
Cloud computing and infrastructure was the company's
fastest-growing business segment in the December quarter,
increasing sales 85 percent to $58 million.
Alibaba now derives the vast majority of its revenue from
China. In recent months it has made headway in emerging markets
from Russia to Brazil, but the company has taken a cautious,
calculated approach to the U.S. market.
The northern California data node would serve internal
Alibaba businesses, like AliExpress, its online B2C platform for
buyers outside of China, as well as external public cloud
clients, Yu said.
He declined to disclose details about potential clients. But
cash-strapped startups generally rely heavily on cloud service
providers to power their services. Alibaba has invested in
several U.S. firms including messaging app Tango, online
retailers 11Main.com, Fanatics.com and Shoprunner, but it's
unclear if they would avail themselves of Aliyun's services.
Ahead of Wednesday's launch, Aliyun ran an invitation-only
trial period for customers in China with international expansion
plans, he said. The company began selling U.S. cloud services on
Tuesday.
"Gradually we will start to attract international
customers," Yu said. "There are actually lots of U.S. customers,
U.S. enterprises who look forward to setting up lots of data
centers in China to serve their Chinese-based customers."
"I do see there is big demand for U.S. customers who look
for balanced presence of their IT infrastructure across the
world, including China."
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)