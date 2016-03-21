Alibaba annual transaction volumes cross 3 trln yuan, but growth slows

SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday its total
transaction volume had surpassed 3 trillion yuan ($463 billion)
in the fiscal year through end-March, highlighting a milestone
even as growth has slowed.
With less than two weeks left in the fiscal year, the figure
represents growth of about 23 percent from the 2.44 trillion
yuan in gross merchandise volume (GMV) Alibaba reported for the
previous year - a significant downshift from the 46 percent GMV
growth it had in the year to March 31, 2015.
Alibaba has sought to bring more foreign sellers onto its
e-commerce platforms and penetrate China's huge and largely
untapped rural consumer market as Chinese economic growth has
slowed to a 25-year low.
In a post on the company's external blog, Executive Vice
Chairman Joe Tsai wrote that the company's growing GMV reflected
China's shift away from investment and export-led growth toward
consumption and services, with Alibaba "at the heart OF this new
economy".
For analysts, GMV is an important measure of Alibaba's
growth. But Tsai suggested that GMV, which has tripled since
2012, was becoming less important as a measure of the company's
success.
"Growth is meaningless unless it is sustainable. Thus, we
have turned our focus to quality growth and broadening domestic
consumption," he wrote.
"While GMV is a proxy for scale, our focus on quality and
sustainable growth means how we measure success is no longer
dependent on a simplistic view of GMV growth," he wrote.
In January, Alibaba said GMV rose 23 percent in the third
quarter from the same quarter of the previous year to 964
billion yuan - its slowest quarterly growth rate in more than
three years.
Alibaba's growth has been criticised over the years, with
some brands saying the company does not do enough to end the
widespread sale of counterfeit products on its platforms, and
the problem of faking orders.
($1 = 6.4849 yuan)
