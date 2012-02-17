Alibaba says foreign M&A not its main focus in coming years

SHANGHAI Feb 17 Alibaba Group does not see foreign mergers and acquisitions as its main focus in coming years, Chief Strategy Officer Zeng Ming told a gathering of foreign correspondents in Shanghai.

Talks between Yahoo Inc and Alibaba Group over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into question, sources said on Wednesday.

The deal would have seen the return of Yahoo's slices of Alibaba and Yahoo Japan back to those companies, in exchange for unspecified assets.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has tried to buy back the 40 percent of his company owned by Yahoo several times in recent years, only to be rebuffed by Yahoo.