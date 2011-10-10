Alibaba seeks Temasek backing to buy stake from Yahoo-report

UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
Oct 9 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has talked with Temasek Holdings Pte about providing financing to buy the 40 percent stake in itself held by Yahoo Inc , Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Singapore's Temasek, a state-owned investment company, may help fund an offer in return for a bigger share of privately-owned Alibaba Group, the agency said.
However, Temasek is not interested in owning Yahoo, one person told the agency.
Both Alibaba and Temasek declined comment to Reuters.
Temasek is a shareholder in Alibaba Group.
Jack Ma, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba, said last month he would be "very interested" in buying Yahoo, a deal that could help the former English school teacher expand into the U.S. Alibaba is being advised by UBS.
Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo is interested in a deal with private equity firms that would take the $20 billion company, off public markets, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
Feb 7 Canada's federal government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, far less than the $1 billion originally sought by the Canadian plane and train maker.
* Uranium Participation Corp - Estimated net asset value at January 31, 2017 was C$497.7 million or C$4.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: