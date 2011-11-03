Yunfeng, Silver Lake complete $1.6 bln Alibaba stake buy

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Nov 3 Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
In September, private equity firms Yunfeng, co-founded by Alibaba founder and Chief Executive Jack Ma, U.S.-based Silver Lake and Russia's DST Global said they would buy shares of China's largest e-commerce group.
(Reporting by Huang Yuntao; editing by Chris Lewis)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.