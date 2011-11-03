Yunfeng, Silver Lake complete $1.6 bln Alibaba stake buy

HONG KONG Nov 3 Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

In September, private equity firms Yunfeng, co-founded by Alibaba founder and Chief Executive Jack Ma, U.S.-based Silver Lake and Russia's DST Global said they would buy shares of China's largest e-commerce group.

(Reporting by Huang Yuntao; editing by Chris Lewis)