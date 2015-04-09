Alibaba's Ant arm launches China's first e-commerce based stock index

| BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 9
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 9 Alibaba Group
Holding's finance arm launched on Thursday an index
that tracks e-commerce activities to gauge firms' performance,
marrying the China internet shopping giant's data troves with
its financial services aspirations.
The CSI Taojin Big Data 100 Index, the first in China to tap
e-commerce data, is composed of 100 stocks in sectors such as
household durables, textiles and apparel, food and hospitality,
said Ant Financial Services Group in a statement.
The index "weighs industries according to the growth in
online transactions, price levels and the supply-demand
situation in China", said Ant. It "relies on timely quantitative
online payment and transaction data rather than quarterly
earnings to provide investors accurate and up-to-date
information," the statement said.
Alibaba and Ant have big ambitions for financial services in
China, which have traditionally been geared towards larger and
state-owned businesses and neglected individuals and smaller
enterprises.
The index's launch is a step towards building a full-fledged
internet finance platform, which Ant says will open up services
like banking, loans and credit, insurance, payment systems and
investment to new tiers of Chinese society.
Alibaba is China's biggest e-commerce company, while Alipay,
operated by Ant, is the country's dominant online payment
platform. Analysts say this gives Alibaba what is possibly
China's best data on consumers' and small businesses' finance.
Alibaba and Ant are now hunting for ways to monetise that
data beyond services like Alipay and Yu'e Bao, a wealth
management product for individuals which since its launch in
2013 rapidly became one of China's biggest funds.
"We're hoping that our index is going to be stronger than
the actual A share market," said Yuan Leiming, Ant's general
manager for finance, in an interview with Reuters. Since the
index started running as a pilot test on Jan. 18, it has grown
by about 65 percent, broadly tracking the A-share market, he
said.
Bosera Asset Management, one of Ant's partners in the index
venture, will launch a fund and a note linked to the index, Yuan
said. But Ant is conservative about how popular the fund will
be, given that people still need to witness the value of
e-commerce data, and the index has to gain acceptance, he said.
Analysts see the move as the logical next step in Ant's and
Alibaba's financial ambitions.
"It's very sensible from Alibaba's perspective because they
attacked the money market fund first and have seen huge
success," said Howhow Zhang, director at Shanghai-based Z-Ben
Advisors, ahead of the index's launch. "The next step is index
funds."
Shanghai Gildata Services Inc is the third partner in the
index venture.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)