Intime's shares up 38 pct after Alibaba leads offer to take it private

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
HONG KONG Jan 10 Shares of Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd were set to surge 38 percent when it resumes trade on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd joined forces with the founder of the department store operator to take it private for $2.6 billion.
Intime's shares were set to open at HK$9.70. Trading in the stock had been halted since Dec. 28.
Alibaba Investment Ltd and Shen Guo Jun jointly offered to take Intime private for HK$10 per share, representing a 42.25 percent premium over its last trading price of HK$7.03 each.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky