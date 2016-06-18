Ant Financial looks to buy stake in Thai payments company

BEIJING, June 18 Ant Financial Services Group,
Alibaba's financial services affiliate, is seeking to
buy a 20 percent stake in Ascend Money, an online payment
provider based in Thailand, according to a notice on the website
of China's Ministry of Commerce.
Alipay (Hong Kong) Holding Limited, part of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's Ant Financial Services Group, is also
seeking an option to increase its stake in Ascend to 30 percent
at a later date.
No further details on the dollar value of the deal, the
approval process or a timeframe were given.
Ascend's subsidiaries include True Money, an online payment
service provider, and Ascend Nano, a licensed financial services
provider.
Ant Financial, whose Alipay payment platform dominates the
online payments industry in China, is looking to expand its
presence overseas even as competition from Tencent's rival
Wechat payment system heats up.
The company also continues to expand its reach domestically,
buying 20 percent of financial data provider Shanghai Suntime
Information Technology for around $35 million, Reuters reported
last week.
Ant Financial Services Group, valued at close to $60
billion, offers services like online payment, wealth management
products and insurance. Its core Alipay online payment business
was founded in 2004.
The Alibaba affiliate closed a $4.5 billion funding round in
April.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)