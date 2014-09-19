NYSE listings chief says options for more Alibaba shares to be exercised -CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 19 A top New York Stock Exchange executive said on CNBC on Friday that the so-called "green shoe" option will be exercised for underwriters to buy additional shares in the Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. initial public offering.

If exercised as indicated by Scott Cutler, the NYSE's head of global listings, in an interview on CNBC, that means an additional 48 million shares will be sold in the deal on top of the 320 million that priced at $68 each on Thursday.

With those extra shares, the IPO would be valued at about $25 billion and would vault it to the largest stock debut worldwide in history, surpassing Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1 billion listing in 2010. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)