NYSE listings chief says options for more Alibaba shares to be exercised -CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 19 A top New York Stock Exchange
executive said on CNBC on Friday that the so-called "green shoe"
option will be exercised for underwriters to buy additional
shares in the Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. initial
public offering.
If exercised as indicated by Scott Cutler, the NYSE's head
of global listings, in an interview on CNBC, that means an
additional 48 million shares will be sold in the deal on top of
the 320 million that priced at $68 each on Thursday.
With those extra shares, the IPO would be valued at about
$25 billion and would vault it to the largest stock debut
worldwide in history, surpassing Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd's $22.1 billion listing in 2010.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)