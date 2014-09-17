版本:
NYSE to provide operational updates for Alibaba IPO

NEW YORK, Sept 17 The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will hold an industry conference call to provide operational updates for the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering.

The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday and is for members of the trading, technology and operations segments of the industry. It will not provide order imbalance and detailed price information.

Alibaba's IPO, potentially the world's largest ever, is scheduled to price Thursday night. The expected price range is $66 to $68 per share. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
