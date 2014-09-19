WRAPUP 8-Alibaba surges on massive demand in trading debut

(Updates first paragraph, adds color and detail on valuation,
By Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
shares surged in their first day of trading on Friday
as investors jumped at the chance to get in on what looks likely
to be the largest IPO in history and profit from China's growing
middle class.
It was an auspicious debut for the company, founded by Jack
Ma in his apartment in 1999, which now accounts for 80 percent
of online sales in China.
About a hundred people gathered outside the New York Stock
Exchange at Wall and Broad Streets, many of them Chinese
tourists with cameras, cheered when Ma exited the building.
The stock opened at $92.70 shortly before noon ET (1600 GMT)
and quickly rose to a high of $99.70 in active trading. More
than 100 million shares changed hands in composite trading in
the first 10 minutes of trading. As of 12:50 pm ET, shares were
up 33 percent to $90.50.
"This is the most anticipated event I've ever seen in my
20-year career on the floor of the NYSE. I think today's move is
sustainable: The company is profitable, unlike some of its
competitors, and it is a way for traders to tap into the Chinese
growth story," said Mark Otto, partner with J. Streicher & Co,
who trades on the NYSE floor.
The pricing of the IPO on Thursday initially raised $21.8
billion for the Chinese e-commerce company. Scott Cutler, head
of the New York Stock Exchange's global listing business, told
CNBC that underwriters would exercise their option for an
additional 48 million shares, to bring the IPO's size to about
$25 billion, making it the largest initial public offering in
history.
Alibaba is nearly unknown to most Americans but is
ubiquitous in China, where it is responsible for 80 percent of
online sales. The company earned $3.7 billion in the 12 months
ended March 31, 2014, up about $2 billion from the prior
12-month period.
The sale values the company at about $168 billion, more than
American icons such as Walt Disney Co and Coca-Cola Co
. Should the stock close at $90 on its first day, it would
be worth about $222 billion, nearly the value of Procter &
Gamble Co.
With the big first-day gain, investors hoping for more may
be disappointed. At a price of about $90.50 a share, the stock
is valued at 38 times its estimated earnings per share for its
current fiscal year, which will end in March 2015. That is
roughly in line with Facebook's valuation of 39 times
forward earnings but nowhere near the lofty valuation of
Amazon.com's multiple of 264, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
"The question is if it becomes dead money for the next six
months," said one fund manager. "Will it just trade at $93 and
stay flat?"
Ma, a former English teacher, boasts a personal fortune of
more than $14 billion on paper, vaulting him into the ranks of
such tech billionaires as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. The deal is
also expected to make millionaires out of a substantial chunk of
the company's managers, software engineers and other staff.
The rise in the stock exceeds the average gain by new IPOs
on U.S. exchanges of late. In the second quarter, the average
first-day gain was 9.2 percent, according to Renaissance Capital
IPO Intelligence. Underwriters usually aim for a gain of 10
percent to 15 percent on the first day.
Demand was intense among the retail investor crowd. J.J.
Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp, said the company received
customer orders amounting to about 70 percent of what it saw for
Facebook, and about three times the customer orders it had for
Twitter's IPO.
With underwriters electing to sell more shares, the
company's initial public offering becomes the largest in
history, surpassing Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's
$22.1 billion listing in 2010.
Alibaba Group's orange banners were festooned around the
exchange, with its logo on NYSE computer screens. Ma watched
several long-time customers ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m.
ET.
"I don't want disappointed shareholders, I want to make sure
they make money," Ma said of the pricing, on CNBC, adding that
he worries most when customers are happy.
NYSE held extensive tests to ensure it would be able to
handle heavy trading volume. A call on Friday with periodic
updates on order matching and trading continued until about noon
ET.
"We've had a lot of major IPOs, and when you have one it's
always the biggest until the next biggest one comes along," said
Ted Weisberg, floor trader with Seaport Securities in New
York, who has been a member of the NYSE for 45 years.
The deal allows cornerstone Alibaba investors such as
Japan's Softbank Corp and Yahoo Inc to profit
from getting in on the ground floor at the company. Yahoo sold
some $8 billion worth of shares in the offering, leaving it with
a 16.3 percent stake. Shares of Yahoo were hit on Friday,
dropping 6 percent.
Softbank is not selling for now and will be left with a 32
percent stake, making it the largest single shareholder.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, Ryan Vlastelica and Jessica Toonkel;
additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; writing by David
Gaffen and Dan Wilchins; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)