China's Alibaba embarks on landmark U.S. IPO journey

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Alibaba Holdings Inc IPO-ALIB.N will seek to raise $1 billion in what could become the largest technology debut in history, the Chinese e-commerce and payments giant said in its IPO filing on Tuesday.
Alibaba, which powers four-fifths of all online commerce conducted in the world's second-largest economy, becomes the largest Chinese corporation to have sought a home on U.S. bourses.
Its IPO has spurred levels of excitement in Silicon Valley and Wall Street circles unseen since Facebook Inc's record-breaking $16 billion coming-out party in 2012.
The proposed IPO size in Tuesday's filing is an estimate for the purpose of calculating exchange registration fees. Analysts expect the company to eventually raise an amount surpassing Facebook's, garnering a market value of more than $160 billion. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
April 19 Ebay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more shoppers visited its e-commerce websites and efforts to revamp its platform paid off.